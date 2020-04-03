LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neighbors in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood socialized with one another Friday night while still keeping a safe distance.
As part of "Front Porch Fridays," all neighbors in Shelby Park plan to go outside once a week and catch up with one another at a safe social distance.
Chip Rogalinski, with the Shelby Park Neighborhood Association, said that each house in Shelby Park has a front porch.
"It's okay to leave the house, it's okay to come out and breathe in some fresh air," he said. "It's also very important that you check on people in and around you, and front porches in Louisville lend itself to that."
Friday was the inaugural event, and the neighborhood plans to continue "Front Porch Fridays" each week during the COVID-19 outbreak.
