LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Shelbyville man abandoned a his 1-year-old and 3-year-old alone at home so he could go have sex with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl.
Instead, it was an undercover officer.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Nathaniel Johnson was arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff's Department shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Police said Johnson had been communicating with an undercover officer from Dec. 10-15, believing the officer to be a 15-year-old girl named Madison. During that period, police said he sent the officer nude images of himself as well as a video of him committing a sex act.
According to court documents, Johnson agreed to meet "Madison" for sex acts near a volleyball pit on Don Cubert Drive in Shelbyville.
That's where Johnson was arrested during a traffic stop, according to police.
During his arrest, Johnson allegedly admitted that he had left his 1-year-old and 3-year-old children alone at home. Police said he also admitted that it was a "stupid decision on my part."
Johnson is charged with two counts of abandonment of a minor, four counts of attempted distribution of obscene matter to minors and four counts of the unlawful use of an electronic communications system to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.
He is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.