LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested after a woman's body was found in a Shelby County lake Wednesday afternoon.
William Dodd, age 28, was taken into custody early Thursday morning, according to online court records. He is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
According to an arrest report, the murder took place on Monday night. Police say Dodd covered the woman's mouth and nose, before strangling her. After she died, Dodd put a bag over her head and put her body in garbage bags, according to police.
Police say he then took her body to KY-55, also known as Freedom's Way, and dumped it into Clear Creek. Clear Creek flows into Shelby Lake.
Dodd was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Thursday, just after 2 a.m.
The arrest report identifies the woman, but WDRB is waiting for confirmation from the Shelby County Coroner to verify that her immediate family has been notified before we release her name.
Dodd is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
