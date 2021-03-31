LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After playing Kentucky Lottery games online for the past eight months, a Shelbyville man finally won big.
The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won $112,500 on the Wild 8's instant play game online, according to a news release. The man got three 8's in a row to win the big prize.
“I looked at it and thought, 'No, that’s not right. I’ve got to take a picture.,'" he said. "Then I got an email from the Kentucky Lottery confirming my win."
The man, who was on the phone while playing the game, said it took a while for him to realize he had actually won.
He walked away with $79,875 after taxes, according to lottery officials.
He plans to put his winnings in savings for now.
