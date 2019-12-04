LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelbyville police are looking for a masked man who has robbed local businesses.
Surveillance footage shows a masked man with a pistol, wearing a sweatshirt that references an animated horror TV series and displays cartoon characters and the words, “Ooga Booga Booga!.”
Authorities asked that anyone with information about the robber call 911 or the anonymous Shelby County Crime Stoppers hotline at 502-633-4500.
Police warned members of the public to not approach the man, because he is likely to be armed.
