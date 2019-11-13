LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- K-9s continue to play an increasingly important role in Kentucky police departments.
The Shelbyville Police Department swore in its newest K-9 officer, J.C., last week. Jeptha Creed Distillery donated more than $10,000 for the dog after an officer mentioned that the department wanted to start a K-9 program.
The last time the department had a K-9 program was in the early 2000s. Since then, the small department hadn't been able to fund a new dog.
Meanwhile, in Louisville, one of the Louisville Metro Police Department's K-9s just got a little bit safer. The Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office presented LMPD with a check for the money needed to purchase a protective vest for K-9 Hondo.
Employees, their families and even grand jury members raised the money after learning not all K-9s have vests. They manned lemonade stands and held bake sales and raffles.
The vests cost $2,500, but the office actually exceeded its goal, raising $3,100.
Now, Hondo will have the protection he needs to stay safe while keeping the community safe.
