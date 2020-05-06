LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L Health got a big donation Wednesday from a family-owned Shepherdsville company.
Cruise Custom Flags makes American flags out of old bourbon barrels. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, owners Chris and Amber Cruise began making "One Heartbeat" flags featuring a heart rhythm on the stripe below the stars.
Amber is a radiology tech at U of L Health, and Chris is a veteran. The couple sold 4,500 of the flags to customers around the country.
On Wednesday morning, the Cruise family presented a check to U of L Health for $35,000.
"We always wanted to figure out a way to give back as a veteran and as a frontliner," Chris Cruise said. "It's in our DNA to always serve something greater than our self, and it feels great to be able to do that today."
The money will support staff at all four of U of L's health care centers.
