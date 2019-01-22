SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- As the temperatures dip later this week, a Shepherdsville church is stepping up to help the homeless.
Mercy Hill Church will open its doors Wednesday night and is asking for volunteers to help assist the 30-40 guests they may have. The 120 chairs in the sanctuary will be removed to make way for cots. A kitchen inside the church will serve food, including soup and coffee, for those getting out of the cold.
“We’ve heard the voices of the community that this is absolutely something that needs to happen and we are hoping success will breed success,” Mercy Hill worship leader Perry Cooke said. “There’s no shelter in Bullitt County, so there’s a huge need. So we joined the conversation, and that is how we got to the point we are now.”
The church’s white flag nights happen when the temperatures drop below 35 degrees. Cooke said several members of the community gathered to come up with a way and location that the area’s homeless could find temporary shelter.
Shepherdsville and Mount Washington are two of the fastest growing cities in the state, and with a lack of homeless shelters, more people are staying on the street.
The church is also welcoming those recently released from the Bullitt County Detention Center.
“When you get out of jail, if there is no one there to pick you up, they give you what you came in with, and you walk out in the parking lot and there you are,” Cooke said.
The ministry program Room in the Inn has several transport vans that will be working with Mercy Hill. The church is asking for volunteers to work four to five hour shifts from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. the next day.
“We realized that we needed to be here as a church, and we wanted to serve our community, and this is a great opportunity to do that,” Cooke said.
The church plans on holding white flag nights until as long as needed. They may hold summer “white flag days” when temperatures outside reach 90 or higher.
For volunteer opportunities, call (502)-492-1974 or email BullittCountyWhiteFlag@Gmail.com
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.