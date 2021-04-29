LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville day care is temporarily out of a van after someone drilled a hole in it and stole gas.
The director of Southside Christian Child Care on Cedar Grove Road in Shepherdsville, Kristen Morton, posted on social media and said a man drilled a hole in the gas tank of the day care van around 1 a.m. Sunday to take gas out of it.
She told police it's an ongoing issue with people siphoning gas, but this is the first time the van has been drilled into. She said each van fill-up costs $100, and workers even stopped filling the van up all the way because of the numerous gas thefts. She told investigators when she arrived at the day care, she noticed gas leaking around the vehicle. Her husband was with her and climbed under the vehicle and noticed a hole had been cut into the gas tank, causing damage.
Police said the damage is estimated at more than $500 but under $1,000. Shepherdsville Police said this is an ongoing investigation, and it's waiting on access to the surveillance video.
Morton's social media posts says a man in an older grayish-silver Ford Taurus with no hubcaps and a dent on the driver side of the door is seen on the surveillance video. She said the van that's now in the shop for repairs was used to take kids to school. She said the day care is now sharing a van with another day care location so the kids can get to school.
Anyone with information on this case can contact Shepherdsville Police.
