LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local family is in a national contest to help ease the burden of adopting a child.
The Himes family from Shepherdsville are preparing to grow their family with the adoption of a baby boy from another state.
While they're overjoyed, the financial cost can't be ignored. It's upwards of $45,000.
That's why they entered the "Adopt With Fund the Nation" campaign.
They entered their story and were selected in the top 10. Each T-shirt sold counts as a vote for their family. Each shirt costs between $25-$43.
"At this point, it's going to be pulling out of savings, taking out loans and that sort of thing," Morgan Himes said. "So if we were able to win this campaign, it would really allow us to maybe do this again in the future because this may be something we can only do once just because of the expenses."
The family with the most votes will have their entire adoption paid for in full.
Voting is open until Nov. 17. To vote for the Himes family, click here.
