LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville father has been arrested after police say he beat his young daughter.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, at a home on Highway 44 West, near Bullitt Lick Middle School.
According to the Shepherdsville Police Department, the grandmother of the child called 911 to report that the little girl's father, 20-year-old Cameron Blalack, was repeatedly hitting the little girl on her back.
"Dispatchers stated that they could hear the child frantically screaming in the background while taking info from the grandmother," the arrest report states.
When officers arrived, they met with the child, who had "what appeared to be severe red marks on the small of her back," the arrest report states.
Police arrested Blalack and charged him with first-degree criminal abuse of child under the age of 12. He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
