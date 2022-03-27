LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shepherdsville community and law enforcement from across the area recognized a K-9 officer who died in the line of duty.
K-9 Dash was shot and killed earlier this month while chasing a shoplifting suspect. A procession and ceremony was held in the dog's honor.
Dash received his final call after making the ultimate sacrifice for his partner, and his fellow officers.
"A huge thank you to Dash for making sure every officer, and every innocent bystander that was involved that night got to go home and kiss their kids, significant others, and loved ones goodnight," Marissa Schank, Shepherdsville Police officer Jeff Schank's daughter, said. "I would also like to personally thank you for protecting our dad."
Community members also brought their dogs to honor the K-9.
"He was very energetic, he was a good boy," Erika Allen, Bullitt County dispatcher, said. "He loved playing with tennis balls, he was a very good boy."
"It's emotional because you see all of these officers like there's Jeffersonville, Metro, Hillview, Mt. Washington," Allen said. "Just everyone coming together as a community, wanting to show support for someone who has fallen."
The ceremony allowed officers to reflect on their time with Dash.
"Dash did what Dash is supposed to do," Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said. "He had two ultimate goals, all dogs do, get the bad guys and protect their partner, their handler. He did just that."
For Schank and his family, the loss cuts deep.
"I found a quote that was fitting to our situation," Marissa said. "'K-9s are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.' That's exactly what Dash did, he made our family whole."
Dash will be remembered by the Schanks and the Shepherdsville community he protected and served.
