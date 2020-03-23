LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville man has been arrested after police say he intentionally hit a juvenile with a car, then drove away.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Sunday, just before noon, at the Little Ceasars at 445 East Highway 44, near the interchange with the Kentucky Turnpike.
Police say they were called to the scene after someone reported that a juvenile child had been hit by a car in the parking lot.
When officers arrived, they spoke with the girl, who said she was an employee of Little Ceasars, and a co-worker of hers was having issues with her boyfriend, 19-year-old Tyler Chumbley.
She told police Chumbley showed up at Little Ceasars and began arguing with his girlfriend. He then walked out and drive his car across the street to a nearby Arby's parking lot.
When one of the girls walked outside, police say Chumbley drove his car directly toward her and hit her, causing her to fly up onto the hood and roll off the side of the vehicle.
Police say then drove away.
The girl was taken to the hospital, complaining of severe elbow pain.
Police later arrested Chumbley on Mary David Drive in Shepherdsville, as he was pulling into his neighborhood. He's charged with first-degree assault.
Chumbley is being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
