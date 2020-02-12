LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man driving a stolen car led officers on a chase that ended with a crash at Jefferson Mall Tuesday afternoon.
According to arrest reports, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hillcross Drive and Blue Lick Road. Police say 24-year-old Jesse Cottrell, of Shepherdsville, was driving a stolen black Toyota, so they began following him.
At some point during the pursuit, police say Cottrell stepped on the accelerator and tried to speed away.
According to the arrest report, Cottrell blew past a school bus with its "Stop" arm extended that had just finished unloaded elementary school kids. At that point, police say the pursuing officer activated lights and sirens.
Police say Cottrell continued to drive in a "reckless" manner, "putting other motorists on the roadway in danger." Cottrell led officers on a lengthy pursuit that ended when he crashed in the parking lot of Jefferson Mall. After the crash, police say he bailed from the vehicle and ran inside the mall, where he was eventually captured by police.
The vehicle was totaled, according to the arrest report.
When confronted, Cottrell allegedly admitted to driving the stolen car, although he claimed he was not the person who stole it.
He was taken into custody by Louisville Metro Police and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking of an auto, reckless driving and receipt of stolen property. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.