LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County man is in custody after police say he attacked another man with an aluminum baseball bat.
According to court documents, the incident took place on May 25, 2020. The address is not provided.
Police say just before 3:30 p.m., the Bullitt County Sheriff's Department received a report of an attack. According to an arrest warrant, 20-year-old Brian Hutchins Jr. got into an argument with a man over some heroin.
As the victim was walking away, Hutchins grabbed an aluminum baseball bat and hit him in the head, according to an arrest warrant.
Police say Hutchins admitted to the crime.
The victim suffered swelling of his brain and was taken to University Hospital. As of June 12, when the arrest warrant was issued, the victim had been placed on a ventilator. His current condition is not known.
Hutchins was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree assault. He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
