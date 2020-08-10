LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville man has been arrested after police say he was involved in the production and distribution of child pornography.
According to an arrest report, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch was conducting an undercover investigation last week when they discovered online activity involving child pornography.
Police say that activity was traced to 34-year-old Charles Ray, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky.
According to the arrest report, investigators executed a search warrant at Ray's home, examining his electronic devices. Police say a preliminary search uncovered 20 files related to child pornography. They also say Ray was involved in both the production and distribution of child pornography.
When confronted, Ray allegedly admitted to searching for, viewing, downloading, saving and distributing child pornography files.
He was arrested Thursday night and charged with 20 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and one count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.
