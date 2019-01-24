LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville man has been arrested after police say child pornography was found on his electronic devices.
According to an arrest report, an undercover investigation being conducted by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes unit when child pornography was tracked to Google and Twitter accounts linked to 31-year-old Jonathan Cole, of Shepherdsville.
As a result, a search warrant was executed at Cole's home. Police say they found at least 20 computer files containing child pornography on Cole's electronic devices.
Cole allegedly admitted to looking for, viewing and sharing child pornography with his electronic devices.
He was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and charged with 20 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and 20 counts of distributing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
