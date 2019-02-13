SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of a Shepherdsville woman who died of a heroin overdose is speaking out about the men federally charged with selling her the drugs.
Ashley Miles, 21, died Feb. 2 at her home in Shepherdsville.
“Her door was locked, so I had a little key to stick in the hole and opened it up," said Billy Miles, Ashley's father. "And I walked in and found her on the floor, face down. It was the scariest time of my life.”
After the ambulance arrived, Miles and Ashley’s friend went through her phone and texts and called a number they thought could be her dealer, with Ashley’s friend pretending to be her.
“She said, 'Do you have any more of that stuff?’ He said 'Yeah, I do. I am over on Dixie Highway,'" Miles said. "And that is when we called Shepherdsville Police Department and man, they jumped on it fast."
That night, Shepherdsville Police, along with LMPD arrived, at a gas station in Shively to coordinate an undercover drug purchase. Aaron Shelton and Tajuan McDowell were arrested and federally charged with possession of heroin. Shelton faces an additional charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin causing death.
Both men face 20 years to life behind bars with no chance of parole if convicted.
Billy Miles is a recovering heroin addict, having completed rehab, and was fully aware of his daughter’s habit.
“About two and a half years, we did it together. Every day. Every single day,” Miles admitted. “It’s a terrible, terrible life. Just to get high. It’s a full-time job.”
Miles said his daughter entered rehab with him but relapsed and was just beginning to turn her life around by starting her dream as a barber.
“She was ready. (She was) going to school, happy about going to school," Miles said, wiping away tears. "Getting up and going to school every morning."
Now, he plans on helping others who are struggling with addiction by creating a recovery foundation in his daughter’s name called “Miles Ahead.”
Shelton and McDowell are due in federal court in March.
