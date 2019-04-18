SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville man who beat his father to death in June 2017 is about to walk out of jail.
Joseph Shepherd was sentenced on Thursday. The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, after he beat his father, Paul Shepherd, when he was drunk.
Police say Joseph Shepherd went to his father's house, and when he was going to leave, his father tried to take his keys to keep him from driving drunk. That is when Joseph Shepherd beat him, sending him to the hospital where he later died.
Joseph Shepherd has been in jail for nearly two years. His public defender said he has completed several courses while there, including drug and alcohol classes.
"While incarcerated, he has attended church regularly. He's also taken advantage of the opportunities available to him at the jail. He's completed three sections of his GED. Additionally, he has completed the anger management course twice," public defender Jennifer Skaggs said. "He's truly remorseful for what has happened."
Shepherd's second-degree manslaughter conviction could have carried a sentence of up to 10 years, but because of the circumstances involving family, his family and the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office agreed to have him serve five years on probation.
Some of the terms of his probation include community service, random drug and alcohol tests and staying away from his family, except for his mother and daughter. His mother agreed to the terms telling the judge she wants to see him.
She told WDRB after court that her son is not a bad person. She said he had a bad drug and alcohol problem, and he did not intentionally kill his father.
If at any time during Shepherd's probation he violates his terms, a warrant will be out for his arrest and he will be forced to serve the rest of his ten-year sentence.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.