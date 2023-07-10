LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Shepherdsville law says one thing, but the mayor said it won't be enforced.
On paper, the new rule says the homeless in Shepherdsville will be fined for illegal camping. But the mayor and council, despite passing it, say they won't be fined.
The newly passed ordinance makes staying over night in an abandoned building illegal in Shepherdsville.
"What we see it is is again, not a solution. It's just another obstacle for those who are impoverished," Perry Cooke said.
Cooke works at Mark 12 Ministries Outreach Thrift Shop. He said it is a slap in the face.
"We have a lot of poverty down here. It's generational. And doing a camping ordinance really only targets one group of people. And those are the folks that are un-homed," Cooke said.
Under the city ordinance, it's illegal to camp anywhere in Shepherdsville for more than four hours during the day and for any amount of time overnight. It applies to public, private and abandoned property.
If someone is caught violating the ordinance, they could face fines ranging from $50 to $250. However, the mayor told a room full of concerned citizens the homeless will not be fined.
"One thing that has to be said straight up, this city, myself, and this council will not fine anyone less fortunate in our community. That is not how we will take care of things," Jose Cubero, the mayor of the City of Shepherdsville, said.
"What's the use of the fine?," Cooke said.
"The standards we put in this code enforcement is put in place so we have standards in this community. But we are a compassionate people. We have been that way since we started," Cubero said.
At Monday night's council meeting, the city's attorney also said a warning will come from code enforcement, before a fine, if any.
"This ordinance is not a crime. They will not be arresting anyone if they are only in violation of this ordinance, because this is civil," Katherine Dozier, the Shepherdsville city attorney, said.
One council member, who voted supporting the ordinance, said the intent is to keep Shepherdsville clean and safe. But those on the other side said this ordinance is doing more harm than good.
"I don't want to see the homeless perspective in any way, in kind of civil fine, any kind of embarrassment, and making their situation worse," said one man who attended the meeting and agrees with the mayor.
A business owner at the meeting said he supported the ordinance, like many other small businesses in Shepherdsville, because of finding homeless people outside of their workplace, leaving needles and more.
At the end of the discussion about the ordinance, the majority of the crowd explained why they disagreed with the mayor and most council members.
"People who have lived here their whole lives or grew up here, or even started working here and fell on hard times, we should be providing resources for them," Perry said.
Two council members voted against the ordinance Monday night. It passed 4-2.
WDRB News wasn't able speak with any homeless folks on camera, but many told Cooke they feel betrayed.
Cooke told WDRB News there are currently about 250 homeless people in Shepherdsville.
