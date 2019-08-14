LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shepherdsville Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.
According to a news release, Haley Moody was last ween walking in the Dogwood Run subdivision in Shepherdsville Wednesday morning.
"The juvenile left a note that leads investigators to believe she is considering self-harm," the news release stated.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Shepherdsville Police Department at (502) 543-7074, your local law enforcement agency, or 911.
