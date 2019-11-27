SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Shepherdsville police officers will be spending more hours patrolling the streets for drunk drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend thanks to extra funding from a state grant.
Local police departments can apply each year to receive added funding from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, which is specifically supposed to be used for overtime costs. The Shepherdsville Police Department applied and received $11,000 for the fiscal year.
"That grant is specifically to target violators of DUI, seat belt, and speeding laws," Shepherdsville Maj. Mike O'Donnell said. "So we will have officers out working overtime details specifically targeting impaired drivers this weekend."
Thanksgiving tends to be a big holiday for bar hopping and drinking. And that can lead to drunk driving, crashes and tragedy.
"This is a huge celebration, more than just one day," O'Donnell said. "Families don't always celebrate on Thursday, whether it's for work or other obligations. So there are people that celebrate on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday."
O'Donnell said the best advice this weekend is to plan ahead for a sober driver or to use a taxi or ride-share service if you plan to drink.
These added patrols will run through Saturday. The next time the Shepherdsville Police Department will use the extra funding for more patrols will be for the state-wide "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign in December.
