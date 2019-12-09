LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shepherdsville Police Department is warning the public to be on alert for telephone scammers after one area resident was scammed out of $4,000.
According to a news release, the victim received a call from someone who claimed to be from the Shepherdsville Police Department. That caller told the victim that they had a federal warrant, and the victim should pay them off with gift cards from Office Depot.
The victim ended up losing $4,000 after following the caller's directions.
To avoid additional incidents, police are providing the following four tips for residents to protect themselves:
- The Shepherdsville Police Department will never call residents to inform them of an outstanding warrant by phone. Officers will knock on residents' doors and inform them in person.
- Fines can't be paid directly to an officer by gift card or money transfer.
- Never provide or confirm financial information with an unknown person on the phone.
- If someone tries to get you to use a pre-paid debit card or a gift card to pay a debt, they are likely scammers.
Anyone with any questions can contact the Shepherdsville Police Department at (502) 921-1000, the Louisville Metro Police Department at (502) 574-LMPD, or the anonymous tip line at (502) 215-1588.
