LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a suspect is in custody after a car was stolen outside a Shepherdsville shopping center with a toddler in the back seat.
According to Shepherdsville Police, it happened Monday morning, just before 9:15 a.m., at a shopping center at 148 Adam Shepherd Parkway.
Police say the mother of the 13-month-old girl had gone inside the UPS Store to return a package, leaving the child inside the car. Police say she left the car unlocked, with the keys in the ignition and the vehicle running.
At that point, they say 22-year-old Joshua L. Reynolds got into the car and tried to steal the vehicle, with the toddler still inside.
According to the arrest report, the child's mother saw what was happening and screamed, "Just give me my baby!" before Reynolds drove off with her child, trying to run over her in the process.
Hillview Police spotted the stolen car on I-65 and pursued the vehicle, with Shepherdsville Police joining in the chase.
"They attempted to stop the suspect, but he unfortunately continued to drive -- accelerated -- and we pursued him into Jefferson County," said Rick McCubbin, chief of the Shepherdsville Police Department, in a Monday morning news conference.
The vehicle eventually crashed on I-65, just south Outer Loop, and Reynolds was arrested.
According to the arrest report, he told officers that he just needed to get back to Louisville and had been looking for a running vehicle in the parking lot to steal. He said he saw the child's boots in the back seat, but still refused to stop for police.
Additionally, Reynolds allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day and had been awake for four days.
McCubbin said that, from the initial call about the stolen car, to the time the suspect was apprehended was 12 minutes.
"Twelve minutes of sheer terror, I'll say," he said.
The child was reunited with her mother.
Police released body camera footage of the arrest.
Reynolds was taken to the hospital to get checked out. He is expected to be booked in the Bullitt County Detention Center, after being released from the hospital.
McCubbin said he would be charged with theft by unlawful taking of an automobile, first-degree wanton endangerment, kidnapping, driving under the influence, driving without an operator's license, reckless driving and fleeing or evading police.
"Once he realized there was a 13-month-old little girl in the car, he absolutely had the ability to pull over stop and end it, but he did not," McCubbin said. "So that's why we placed that kidnapping charge on him - for that very reason."
"Mr. Reynolds is well known to some of our officers," McCubbin said, adding that some officers had known him since he was 15. He said Reynolds has an extensive criminal history, which includes robbery and assault charges.
When asked by reporters about the decision to pursue the stolen car, McCubbin called the entire situation "nauseating."
"We do have a pursuit policy in Shepherdsville that basically is: If you run, we're going to chase you, and try to bring you safely into custody," he said.
"Pursuits are an iffy situation to begin with, but when you include a small child -- you're damned if you do, and you're damned if you don't in a case like that."
He added that he did not want to have to tell a child's mother that they broke off the chase because they felt the pursuit was too dangerous.
"This was a case where it was obvious we were gonna pursue," he said. "Sometimes you just have to be the police. Again, you hope and pray that things end well, and in this case it did."
As for the mother's actions, McCubbin said this is one more reminder why parents should never leave children alone in vehicles for any length of time, be it 30 seconds, or 12 minutes.
"To say a lot about the mom at this point -- I won't, because I think she received the worst punishment of her life this morning, with what happened."
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.