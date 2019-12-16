LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a suspect is in custody after a car was stolen with a toddler inside outside a Shepherdsville shopping center.
According to Shepherdsville Police, it happened Monday morning.
Police say the mother of the 13-month-old girl had gone inside a UPS Store to return a package, leaving the child inside the car. At that point, the suspect stole the vehicle, driving off with the toddler still inside.
Hillview Police spotted the stolen car on I-65 and pursued the vehicle. The vehicle eventually crashed on I-65, near Outer Loop.
The child was reunited with her mother.
The suspect was taken to the hospital to get checked out. That suspect is expected to be booked in the Bullitt County Detention Center after being released from the hospital.
The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating the crash itself, as it took place in Louisville's jurisdiction.
