LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a time when so many small businesses are struggling, one Kentucky veteran is finding a way to thrive while passing it on to healthcare workers on the front lines.
Chris Cruise knows what it's like to serve on the front lines.
"I served from 2002 to 2006. I was a paratrooper in the 82nd airborne deployed to Iraq in the first initial wave," said the Shepherdsville veteran who created Cruise Customs Flags once he returned home.
Now he"s giving back to healthcare workers battling a new enemy.
"They're the heroes now and anything we can do to support them," said Cruise.
Cruise started making flags out of his garage three years ago using old bourbon barrels and hiring veterans to do it.
"We always say bourbon barrels once served a great purpose and veterans once served a great purpose and we're helping them both be re-purposed," said Cruise.
Now he's created a flag dedicated to those taking on the coronavirus. He's calling it "America One Heartbeat."
"It's a flag with a heartbeat going across the stave under the field of stars," said Cruise. "We've heard it time and time again we're in this together and we're America with one heartbeat. We're trying to figure this out together. And that's what it meant to me."
All profits from the limited edition flag will go to first responders and hospitals around the Louisville community.
"It's really a trifecta of a win win win situation. The customer that's buying the product is supporting a veteran owned small business. They're giving a gift more than likely to a front line worker and then all the profits from this flag are going to go to the local medical community around here in Louisville," said Cruise.
The mission is gaining attention across the country. After appearing on national news, business exploded overnight selling more than 4,200 flags in a week with more orders coming in every day.
"We basically did more in a week than we've done in the three years we've been in business sales-wise," he said
With so much success, Cruise hopes to donate $80,000 to $100,000 to local hospitals and eventually hire more veterans. He calls it a blessing for this small business, just trying to find a way to survive this crisis while giving back to those fighting on the front lines.
"We just hope these gifts bring the healthcare workers that are really in the next coming weeks that are really going to be struggling that it brings a smile on their face," said Cruise.
Each flag costs $60. They're still available, but they ask for patience as they have lots of flags to make.
