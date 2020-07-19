SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A World War II veteran and businessman hit a milestone on Sunday and dozens of people came out to say show their appreciation.
There was no shortage of people who formed a parade for George Bradbury in front of his Shepherdsville home. The veteran turned 95 on Sunday and there were plenty of bells, whistles, fire trucks and motorcycles to celebrate.
“I love my country. I love my country,” Bradbury said under a covered seating area on his front lawn as the parade rolled past his home.
Bradbury was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and fought in the Battle of Peleliu. He later went on to open and run Shepherdsville’s Skate-O-Rama — some at his parade Sunday payed homage by donning their skates in the parade.
“It’s a total surprise to me, but I really appreciate it,” Bradbury said.
Some of the people who joined the parade had never met Bradbury, including Chris Fallat, who drove more than two hours from Ohio just to meet the veteran. He saw information about the parade on Instagram.
“I know that he served our country. That’s about it. As far as a personal connection, I don’t have a personal connection. I know that if it wasn’t for him, I would not have what I have today,” Fallat told WDRB News.
The parade was organized by Honor Flight Bluegrass – a journey Bradbury took to Washington D.C. with other veterans.
“I think everybody has the same feeling that we do, that ‘oh my gosh. We get to participate in a World War II veteran’s birthday party,' so blessed and just love the people that take time to come out,” said Honor Flight Bluegrass spokesperson Kelli Oakley.
Despite the heat index above 100 degrees, more than 40 vehicles drove past Bradbury and his family – some handing out gifts, waving, holding signs and showing their support.
“It’s totally worth it. I saw him look at the card and smile. That is all I needed to know,” said Fallat.
