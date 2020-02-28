TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was just days ago when a Pilot's Landing resident was coming home late at night and saw a group of teenagers rummaging through a car. Before he could stop them or get the plate number of the car they'd been driving, the group ran away.
That exact thing has happened several more times in the Pilot's Landing neighborhood and in Highview Estates.
"Maybe a computer every once in a while, and we had once incident when a shotgun was taken," Spencer County Sheriff Scott Herndon said.
There haven't been many big thefts, Herndon said, but thieves are taking anything they can get their hands on.
This group of law-breakers, probably all teenagers, Herndon thinks, is targeting unlocked cars only. That's why police said it's an easy fix: Lock car doors and keep valuables secured.
Trailers and catalytic converters have also been stolen around the area, Herndon said. He added that the two are popular targets, because they can be difficult to trace.
While teenagers are likely the ones targeting car entry thefts, the group of people nabbing trailers and car parts are in a different situation. Investigators believe they are stealing these items and re-selling them for drug money.
"They're going to really mess up their lives when they get caught, and they will get caught eventually," Herndon said.
Herndon is promising that he and his deputies are working to put an end to the string of thefts, but he mentioned how difficult that can be in rural areas with a small department.
"Law enforcement can't be everywhere at once," he said. "We urge all citizens to watch for your neighbors. The community is our biggest asset in law enforcement."
Herndon added that simply watching out for your neighbor and getting surveillance cameras that point toward the road can make a difference. He said to call the Spencer County Sheriff's Office immediately if you've had something stolen.
