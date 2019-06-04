LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three missing teens.
In a release, Sheriff Norman Chaffins says foul play is not suspected in the disappearance of the boys, and at least two of them were reported as runaways.
Gavin P. Petty, 17, was last seen about 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, on Morrison Clifty Road in Big Clifty, Kentucky. Petty is described as a white male, 5'9", 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
Chaffin says the other two teens are both 16-years-old. Brandon R. Stewart and Christian D. Jackson were last seen on June 2, 2019, at their home on Grayson Springs Road. They reportedly ran away together.
Anyone with information about the missing boys is asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at (270) 259-3024.
