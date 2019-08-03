LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for an inmate after authorities say he escaped from a southern Indiana jail.
Clarksville Police say 39-year-old Daniel Coomer escaped Friday night from the Jackson County Jail. Officials say he escaped while participating in outdoor recreation. Sheriff Rick Meyer says Coomer escaped from the jail through an unlocked door in that recreation area.
"At this time it is unknown why the door was unlocked but that is being investigated by the Sheriff, Jackson County Detectives and the Jail Commander," Sheriff Meyer wrote on Facebook.
He was last seen walking toward Brownstown at 8:40 p.m. while wearing a red jumpsuit.
The sheriff believes Coomer may have broken into a home on the 1100 block of South CR 50 West to steal a change of clothes.
Saturday morning, the sheriff's department also received report of a stolen vehicle from the Wegan area just east of SR 39. Meyer says Coomer could be in possession of a red 1993 Chevrolet C15 pickup truck. The truck is a single cab and has an Indiana license plate number of SXQ132.
Police say Coomer is 6'0, weighs 230 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Coomer is from Clarksville, according to officials. However, they're not yet sure which direction he's headed.
Coomer was held in jail on charges of Impersonation of a public servant, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of paraphernalia, Auto theft, Operating While Intoxicated, OWI endangerment and a Floyd County Circuit Court warrant.
Anyone who sees Coomer is encouraged to call 911 immediately. Police say he should not be approached.
Anyone with information about Coomer's location is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 812-358-2141.
