LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have captured an inmate who escaped from a southern Indiana jail Friday.
According to Jackson County Dispatch, 39-year-old Daniel Coomer was caught by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Saturday evening in Clark County, Indiana. Coomer is now being transported back to the sheriff's department.
Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer also confirmed the news on his Facebook page.
"The Sheriff's Department followed up on all the tips and leads that came in and appreciate all the help from the public," Meyer wrote.
Clarksville Police said Coomer escaped from the Jackson County Jail while participating in outdoor recreation Friday night. Meyer said Coomer escaped from the jail through an unlocked door in that recreation area.
"It is unknown why the door was unlocked," Meyer wrote in an earlier Facebook post.
Here’s our first look at the door from which he escaped. The Sheriff says he’s going to get the the bottom of why it was unlocked (it normally isn’t). @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ltP7zEMn5I— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) August 3, 2019
Coomer is from Clarksville, Indiana, according to officials. He was held in jail on charges of impersonation of a public servant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, auto theft, operating while intoxicated, OWI endangerment and a Floyd County Circuit Court warrant.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.