LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video surfaced of two deputies dragging a Central High School student out of the building following a school dance last week.
Student Donavan Howlett told WDRB News that he was dragged out of the building Feb. 13 because he wanted to stay inside with his date, who had Sickle Cell Anemia and had recently been released from the hospital.
WDRB News obtained the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office incident report form where the deputy describes the incident as a "confrontation at Central High School (student with officers)."
According to the incident report, the deputy was escorting students out of the building and asked a couple to head out the door. He said that's when Howlett made him aware that his date had Sickle Cell, and going outside in the cold would make her sick. It was 21 degrees that night with snow flurries. The deputy said he told them "to go around the gym where she can sit and wait on their ride."
A few minutes later, the deputy wrote in the report that he heard an argument between Howlett and an LMPD officer after the officer told Howlett "that she can stay put but you have to leave." The deputy said the officer was escorting Howlett to the door when "they both fell on the floor." According to the deputy, that's when another LMPD officer tried help the officer get Howlett to his feet, but Howlett refused to get up.
The deputy said both officers then took Howlett out the door while "he stood and held the crowd back." The Sheriff's Office said its deputy did not put his hands on Howlett.
Howlett told WDRB News that his jacket was torn and his hand was hurt during the incident. His family and Education Team of Black Lives Matter Louisville are questioning how police handled the situation.
The Louisville Metro Police Department and Jefferson County Public Schools said they're reviewing the case and that the officers and the Sheriff's Deputy were all off-duty and hired to work the event.
