LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two JCPS students are facing charges after police say they gave brownies containing suspected marijuana to fellow students, and those students got sick.
The first incident took place just before 10 a.m. Thursday at Seneca High School, according to Carl Yates, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
An arrest report states that a 15-year-old student was taken to the school nurse's station. He was "very uneasy on his feet," had high blood pressure, could barely speak and had to be taken to the nurse in a wheelchair.
The boy had just eaten a brownie given to him by a fellow student, 18-year-old Denia Davis, according to the arrest report.
Authorities say that brownie contained "suspected marijuana."
The boy's parent came to pick him up, and he was taken to Norton Children's Hospital to be evaluated. Yates said his current condition is not known.
Davis was arrested and charged with second-degree engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor, as well as second-degree wanton endangerment. She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
According to Yates, a 16-year-old Fern Creek High School student was also arrested Thursday for selling similar edibles.
Two students who consumed those edibles were also treated by a school nurse for similar medical episodes. They did not require hospitalization.
The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and second-degree wanton endangerment.
She was taken to Louisville Metro Youth Detention Services. Because she is a juvenile, her identity was not released.
Yates said authorities are trying to determine if the two incidents are linked. He added that the two suspects may face additional charges.
