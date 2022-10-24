LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend.
According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
Smith said Toops was found with one leg of his pants around his neck. EMS was called and corrections officers began CPR until EMS took over, but "life-saving measures were unsuccessful," Smith said.
An autopsy conducted Monday in Harrison County found Toops died by suicide with a cause of hanging by nuchal ligature. A toxicology report is still pending.
Smith said an outside agency, the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, was called in to investigate Toops' death.
"Video footage of Mr. Toops' cell confirm that Toops entered his cell alone at 11 p.m. when lights were dimmed for the night," the sheriff said in a news release Monday. "The door to his cell remained locked and no other individual entered until officers checked on him during morning med pass."
Smith said Toops' family was notified and is working on arrangements with the coroner's office. He asked that the community lifts his family "up in prayer during their time of mourning."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.