LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Grayson County Sheriff's Office says one of three missing teens has been found and is safe with family, but they still need help finding the other two.
In a release, Sheriff Norman Chaffins says foul play is not suspected in the disappearance of the boys, and at least two of them were reported as runaways.
Gavin P. Petty, 17, was last seen about 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, on Morrison Clifty Road in Big Clifty, Kentucky. Petty is described as a white male, 5'9", 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was found sometime Tuesday evening, according to an update from Sheriff Chaffins.
Chaffin says the other two teens are both 16-years-old. Brandon R. Stewart and Christian D. Jackson were last seen on June 2, 2019, at their home on Grayson Springs Road. They reportedly ran away together.
Anyone with information about the missing boys is asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at (270) 259-3024.
