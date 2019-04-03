LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Taylor County are looking for an 87-year-old Campbellsville man who may be armed.
A Golden Alert was issued Tuesday for Delmer Thomas Curry. He goes by Tom.
Officials say he was last seen at his home on Monday, April 1, around 4:30 p.m. No one has heard from him since, and he can not be locate.
Curry is described as a white male. He's 5'6, weighs about 130 pounds and has blue eyes and grey hair.
Anyone with information about Curry's whereabouts is asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff's Office at 270-465-4351.
