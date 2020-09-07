LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes were blocked on the Sherman Minton Bridge after two people were killed in crash Sunday night.
Around midnight, police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 westbound on the Sherman Minton Bridge. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a Kia SUV was driving east in the westbound lane. Three other vehicles were driving west in the left lane. One of the vehicles swerved right to avoid the Kia SUV. The Kia SUV then hit another car head on. The SUV then spun and hit another vehicle. The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. A 4-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was also killed. No one else was injured, according to police.
The bridge reopened around 4 a.m. LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.