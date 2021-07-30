LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled for directional closures on weekends in late August and early September.
According to a news release, all lanes of Interstate 64 westbound are planned to closed from Aug. 27 starting at 10 p.m. to Aug. 30 at 6 a.m. The eastbound lanes of I-64 are scheduled to be closed from Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. to Sept. 13 at 5 a.m.
For the westbound lane closures, the I-264 westbound ramp to I-64 westbound will be closed along the I-64 westbound exit to West Elm Street in Indiana, according to Sherman Minton Renewal spokesperson Andrea Brady.
For the eastbound lane closures, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed, along with the I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp.
The closures will allow for construction crews to set a barrier wall, install temporary lane striping, construct temporary pavement and crossovers for upcoming phases of the construction.
Motorists are encouraged to use I-65 to I-265 while the bridge's directional closures are in place.
