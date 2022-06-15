LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More lane closures are coming to the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Starting Thursday, the right lane of Interstate 64 eastbound and westbound will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The right lane on Interstate 265 eastbound and westbound will also be closed.
The I-64 eastbound ramp from West Spring Street will also be closed. Crews will be working to repair sections of the guardrail.
Delays should be expected and drivers are encouraged to find another route if possible. The work is weather permitting.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.