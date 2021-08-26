LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In just weeks, Phase 1 of the Sherman Minton Renewal project is expected to begin. Even before that point, drivers will start to notice traffic impacts.
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that is expected to add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old bridge connecting Kentucky and Indiana.
According to the project website, construction includes five phases, which will take place over three construction seasons. The project team is using a low-impact maintenance approach to ensure at least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open nearly 95% of the time during this construction.
"Maintaining critical bridges like the Sherman Minton isn't something we consider nice to do, it's something that we must do," said Royce Meredith, project manager with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Before the official start of Phase 1, drivers will notice two weekends with full directional closures.
"These full directional closures will allow our crews to set barrier walls, install temporary striping, and build the temporary pavement and crossovers for future phases," said Kevin Ohl, with Kokosing Construction Company.
Westbound Interstate 64 will be closed on Friday, Aug. 27 from 10 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 30 at 6 a.m.
Eastbound I-64 will be closed on Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. until Monday, Sept. 13 at 5 a.m.
For information on detours, click here.
"We're going to ask that people experiment with alternate routes and travel times over the next couple of weeks to see what happens when the real restrictions (of Phase 1) are in place," said Mary Jo Hamman, project manager with Michael Baker International.
For Phase 1, one lane will be closed in each direction to create a work zone. One eastbound lane will be moved to the upper deck and one eastbound lane will remain on the lower deck. A temporary barrier will separate directions on the upper deck and on the lower deck to protect the work zone.
For full details on the project, including timelines, phase overviews and expected closures, click here.
Related Stories:
- Crews to begin Phase 1 of Sherman Minton rehab project in mid-September
- Sherman Minton Bridge to temporarily close lanes in late August, early September
- Sherman Minton Bridge plan details construction phases, lane closures
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.