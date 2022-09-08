SHERMAN MINTON BRIDGE - CONSTRUCTION SUNRISE PICS 9-17-2021 (4).JPG

Material covers part of the Sherman Minton Bridge as the renewal project begins. Sept. 17, 2021. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another big traffic change is coming to the Sherman Minton Bridge in a couple of weeks.

On Sept. 23, crews will shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 on the bridge for the weekend. Anyone going from Louisville to southern Indiana will have to detour using Interstate 65 and Interstate 265.

Crews will be removing paint containment systems and platforms.

The lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. that Friday until 6 a.m. the following Monday, Sept. 26. 

Two eastbound lanes will stay open, including one on the top deck. A different closure on the eastbound side was scheduled for this weekend but has been postponed.

