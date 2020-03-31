LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shifting load in a tractor-trailer left a truck cab stuck high in air and a road in Seymour, Indiana, closed Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Photos posted by Seymour Police Department on Facebook show the trailer resting on its side and blocking the road, with the cab angled awkwardly upward.
Police said the driver sustained a minor injury to his ankle.
SPD said at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday that Airport Road would be closed "for the time being" near Schleter Road and Corporate Way.
"A truck had a load shift during a turn which resulted in an impromptu tractor-trailer yoga session," the department said.
