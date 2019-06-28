LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Man's "Best Friend" stepped in to save the day Friday morning, when a puppy warned his family that fire was approaching.
It was a moment that could have been ripped from the classic show "Lassie."
The fire started at a Jeffersonville shed behind a home on Williams Street, near Dutch Lane and Hamburg Pike. Firefighters say it could easily have spread to nearby homes.
That's when a family says their puppy, Shiloh, went into full "Alert" mode.
"Our kids were just playing in the back yard -- having a great time -- when Shiloh, our puppy, ran to the fence and growled and barked and notified the children that she was seeing smoke," said Lisa Bokenkamp.
The children quickly told their mom about the fire, and she called 911.
No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
