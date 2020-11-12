LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vaccine for COVID-19 could be available in just a few weeks, but there are delivery challenges.
Drug makers Pfizer and BioNTech are in advanced trials, and millions of doses are ready to go once regulatory approval is received -- but storing the vaccines at the proper temperature will be a major challenge.
Now distributors must figure out how to transport millions of shots around the world, while keeping them in ultra-cold temperatures of around -94 Fahrenheit so they remain effective.
Shipping companies like UPS, FedEx and DHL started planning for this months ago.
"We have about 9,000 health care specialists around the globe, about 140 certified warehouses around the globe, about another 100 terminals that are certified for for health care," said Oscar de Bok, DHL Supply Chain Chief Executive.
"And we also had to make some specific investments in -80 degrees storage points and containers to be able to distribute. So those are all things that we had to do."
Storing and distributing the vaccine will be even more challenging in other countries, and logistics experts warn that vast parts of the world lack the refrigeration to administer an effective vaccination program. This includes most of Central Asia, much of India and southeast Asia, Latin America except for the largest countries, and all but a tiny corner of Africa.
Other promising COVID vaccine candidates are nearing the end of Phase 3 trials, but those won't all need to be stored in sub-zero temperatures.
