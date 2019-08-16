LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local nonprofit Shirley's Way has officially opened a gaming room on Dixie Highway.
The Shirley's Way Gaming Room features 35 new digital pull tab machines that are designed to help cancer patients pay medical bills.
"We've saved several people's houses in the community for them, through gaming, through raising money through Shirley's Way," said Mike Mulrooney, founder of Shirley's Way. "It's just a beautiful thing. It really touches your heart strings when somebody can't work because they're so sick, and you're able to make their mortgage payment for them or keep their LG&E on for them or put food on the table. It's just a beautiful thing."
Mulrooney founded Shirley's Way after losing his mother, Shirley Mulrooney, to cancer in 2013.
Since Shirley's Way was founded in 2014, it has given away more than $800,000.
