LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police have arrested a man authorities say raped a woman.
Joel Wilson, 58, was arrested on Monday.
According to an arrest report, on Monday around 3:45 a.m., police were called to the Louisville Manor Motel, located at 4600 Dixie Highway, on a report that a woman was at the motel clerk's desk, saying she had been raped.
When police arrived, officers found a woman wrapped in a sheet. The woman stated that Wilson, who was outside with her, had raped her.
The woman was taken by EMS to U of L Hospital for treatment.
Wilson was taken to a police station. Police say both the victim and Wilson said they were in a motel room together that Wilson had rented.
According to investigators, a detective went to U of L Hospital to speak with the victim, who said she had met Wilson at Wayside Christian Mission, where he was a security guard.
Authorities say the victim said she left with Wilson on May 5.
Police say the victim also stated that she and Wilson went to a strip club. A friend of Wilson's then drove them to the Louisville Manor Motel around midnight, and Wilson rented the room.
Officials say the victim told police that she and Wilson went into the room and he locked the door. The victim stated that Wilson raped her three different times, "tried to gouge out her eyes, choked her, put his fist on her throat, threatened to kill her and put his knee on the inside of her left thigh to hold her down to rape her."
Authorities say a detective tried to interview Wilson at the Shively Police station, but he refused to talk.
Wilson is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and terroristic threatening.
