LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are asking for help finding a man missing since Jan. 8.
A LENSAlert was issued Tuesday for Gary Knott, who requires medication. The 33-year-old was last seen on Kendall Avenue, which is in the neighborhood near Dixie Highway and Rockford Lane. He was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 13.
Knott is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hoodie with Champion written in white, charcoal gray sweat pants and green Nike shoes. The alert says Knott frequents the Louisville Manor Hotel on Dixie Highway near Gagel Avenue.
Anyone who knows where Knott may be is asked to call 911 or Shively Police at 448-6181.
