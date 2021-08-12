LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist last week.
According to a news release from the agency, the crash took place on Wednesday, Aug. 4, shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wathen Lane, near 7th Street Road.
Police say a motorcyclist was severely injured when another vehicle entered the motorcyclist's lane while trying to pass another vehicle, and collided.
"The vehicle that struck the motorcyclist fled the scene, leaving the injured male behind," the news release states. "The fleeing vehicle fled westbound on Wathen Lane, towards Dixie Highway."
The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries. To date, his name has not been released.
Police say video surveillance from a nearby business captured the fleeing vehicle. It is described as a black or dark-colored 2016-2018 Chevy Malibu and should be missing a passenger side mirror with additional damage to the passenger side.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or the Shively Police Department's tip line at 502-930-2SPD.
