LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly shot on Dixie Highway Saturday night.
Dispatchers said the shooting was reported at about 9:57 p.m. in the 4600 block of Dixie Highway.
That's where a woman was reportedly shot, according to Shively Police Lt. Col. Josh Meyers.
Meyers said the woman appears to have non-life threatening injuries at this point, but her exact condition is unclear.
Police do not yet know what led up to the shooting.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.