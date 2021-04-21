LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are looking for the driver of a black SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday night.
In a release, Shively Police said at about 9:30 p.m. witnesses saw the SUV hit a 49-year-old man on Seventh Street Road just south of Central Avenue. The vehicle was traveling southbound when it hit the man, who was crossing the street near a convenience store.
The SUV continued south, turned around in a parking lot at Arcade Avenue and fled northbound on Seventh Street Road.
Police say the man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital by ambulance and later died of his injuries. His name has not been released.
Investigators are looking for a black Ford Escape between the years of 2008 - 2012 that is missing a portion of the driver side bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at (502) 930-2SPD (2773).
